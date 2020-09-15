Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Stake in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,826 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $25,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PH traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $213.60. The company had a trading volume of 290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.69. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 12-month low of $93.00 and a 12-month high of $215.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $200.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.42.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 8.81%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 32.62%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PH. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.80.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, CFO Catherine A. Suever sold 1,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.42, for a total value of $372,417.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,797,299.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total value of $266,647.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,333.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,766 shares of company stock valued at $7,469,508 in the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

