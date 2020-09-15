Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 9,209 Shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,208,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,209 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.16% of PPL worth $31,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PPL by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,229,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,737,208,000 after purchasing an additional 990,355 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PPL by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,981,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,077,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,997 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of PPL by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,499,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $710,592,000 after buying an additional 700,062 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of PPL by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 21,135,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $521,625,000 after buying an additional 4,551,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PPL by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,986,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,135,000 after buying an additional 741,323 shares in the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PPL shares. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Mizuho cut shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.50 to $29.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.69.

PPL stock opened at $28.11 on Tuesday. PPL Corp has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $36.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. PPL had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PPL Corp will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

