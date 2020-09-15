Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 87,003 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440,178 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 87,003 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.13% of TE Connectivity worth $35,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,926,249 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $940,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666,736 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,023,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,494,190 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $200,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,472 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,525,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $348,009,000 after buying an additional 1,150,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,906,709 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $120,084,000 after buying an additional 866,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Eric Resch sold 53,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $5,097,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,910 shares in the company, valued at $6,519,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin N. Rock sold 25,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $2,420,588.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,860,190.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,270 shares of company stock valued at $11,147,920 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TEL. Robert W. Baird upgraded TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.71.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $99.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a PE ratio of -321.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.43. TE Connectivity Ltd has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $101.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.39 and a 200 day moving average of $80.14.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 34.59%.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

