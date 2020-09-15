Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 49,853 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 588,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,853 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.16% of Equity Residential worth $34,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EQR. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.95.

Equity Residential stock opened at $56.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.35 and a 200-day moving average of $61.18. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $49.62 and a 1 year high of $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.56.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.13). Equity Residential had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $653.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

