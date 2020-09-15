Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 3,939 Shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 247,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,939 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $26,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 401.1% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 852.4% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 61.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DTE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on DTE Energy from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet raised DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Friday, August 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.86.

DTE traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $120.70. The company had a trading volume of 724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,624. The company has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.59. DTE Energy Co has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $135.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.48.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 10.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DTE Energy Co will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a $1.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

