Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 381,991 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 381,991 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of Phillips 66 worth $29,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Balentine LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 179.5% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Shares of PSX opened at $58.37 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a PE ratio of -21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.51.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.55). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $11.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.16 per share, with a total value of $70,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 5,000 shares of company stock worth $325,600 over the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

