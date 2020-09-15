Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 12,311 Shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,311 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.07% of Global Payments worth $36,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 264.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 98.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 1,976.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Global Payments from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.06.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 7,224 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.90, for a total transaction of $1,263,477.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,263.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total transaction of $83,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,138,461.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPN opened at $172.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Global Payments Inc has a 12-month low of $105.54 and a 12-month high of $209.62. The company has a market capitalization of $50.93 billion, a PE ratio of 114.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.15 and its 200-day moving average is $167.91.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

