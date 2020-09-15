Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,077 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,799 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.10% of SBA Communications worth $34,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 21,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the first quarter worth $8,720,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SBA Communications by 6.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications stock opened at $312.40 on Tuesday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $205.20 and a 1-year high of $323.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,935.44 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $305.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.05.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($1.85). SBA Communications had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $507.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.52, for a total transaction of $70,137.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,302,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. KeyCorp lowered SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SBA Communications from $298.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.75.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

