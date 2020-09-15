Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 52.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 406,781 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.12% of Simon Property Group worth $25,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,738,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,170,280,000 after buying an additional 2,212,644 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,737,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,411,946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025,630 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 16,116,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,136,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059,066 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 125.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,280,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $568,776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,423,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,393,000 after purchasing an additional 358,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPG traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,322,614. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33. Simon Property Group Inc has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $158.40.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.60% and a net margin of 32.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group Inc will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.88.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

