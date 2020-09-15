Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Stake in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 898,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820,994 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.17% of Healthpeak Properties worth $24,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 1,866.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 59.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period.

PEAK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.91.

Shares of PEAK traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.88. 4,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,332,726. Healthpeak Properties has a 1-year low of $18.63 and a 1-year high of $37.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.80 and a 200-day moving average of $26.65.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $588.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.25 million. Healthpeak Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

