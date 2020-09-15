Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,983 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.10% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $26,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 155.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 86.7% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IDXX stock traded up $5.62 on Tuesday, reaching $371.18. 632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,765. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $380.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.18. The company has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.10, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.81. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $407.86.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.98 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 241.52%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IDXX. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.40.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 7,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.19, for a total transaction of $2,839,998.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,222 shares in the company, valued at $5,520,838.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 83,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.97, for a total transaction of $31,728,884.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,386 shares in the company, valued at $22,126,542.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,316 shares of company stock valued at $46,594,823 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

