Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,092 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,601 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.12% of Align Technology worth $26,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 51.3% during the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 4.7% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 3.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.0% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 5,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 0.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN traded up $7.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $330.50. The stock had a trading volume of 986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,737. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $127.88 and a one year high of $333.07. The stock has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $304.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $352.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.50 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 81.50% and a net margin of 78.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Julie Tay sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $480,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,344,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,767,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,151,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,252 shares of company stock valued at $22,460,548. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALGN. Bank of America lowered shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 20th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Align Technology to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Align Technology from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Align Technology from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.00.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

