Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,811 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $33,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AWK. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 858.3% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AWK opened at $143.88 on Tuesday. American Water Works Company Inc has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $150.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.92. The company has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.20.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.88 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 11th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 60.94%.

AWK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their target price on American Water Works to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. HSBC downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.23.

In related news, SVP Cheryl Norton sold 609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.78, for a total transaction of $87,562.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter Lynch sold 8,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $1,258,124.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,950,441.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,722 shares of company stock worth $2,043,605 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

