Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 38.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 794,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 221,651 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.06% of Kraft Heinz worth $25,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth approximately $6,023,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth approximately $1,014,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 11.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 11.5% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 159,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,074,000 after acquiring an additional 16,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,739,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,021,000 after acquiring an additional 246,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

KHC stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.63. The company had a trading volume of 48,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,625,932. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.45 and a 200 day moving average of $30.48. Kraft Heinz Co has a fifty-two week low of $19.99 and a fifty-two week high of $36.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. B. Riley raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.75.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

