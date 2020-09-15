Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 170.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 148,550 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.19% of Tiffany & Co. worth $28,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TIF. Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 310.0% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tiffany & Co. in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Balentine LLC increased its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 55.8% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 31.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 532.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

TIF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Tiffany & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.86.

Shares of NYSE:TIF opened at $113.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 55.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Tiffany & Co. has a twelve month low of $86.39 and a twelve month high of $134.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.89.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $747.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.26 million. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company’s revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

