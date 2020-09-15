Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 466,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,427 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.12% of Edison International worth $25,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 12.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 6,378 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,172,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,088,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,114,000 after acquiring an additional 262,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 188,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,334,000 after acquiring an additional 17,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edison International stock traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $51.91. 958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,568,365. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Edison International has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $78.93. The company has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). Edison International had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.26%.

EIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Edison International in a research note on Monday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.13.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

