Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 77,907 Shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,907 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.14% of Hilton Hotels worth $28,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Hilton Hotels by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,426,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,168,234 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 7.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,809,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,537,000 after purchasing an additional 720,414 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Hilton Hotels in the second quarter worth $534,162,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,354,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,595,000 after purchasing an additional 70,389 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 18.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,816,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,323,000 after purchasing an additional 585,007 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HLT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Hilton Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Hotels currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.56.

HLT stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,045,737. The firm has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 769.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 53.87 and a beta of 1.34. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.31.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.11 million. Hilton Hotels had a negative return on equity of 86.95% and a net margin of 0.70%. The business’s revenue was down 77.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Hilton Hotels news, insider Martin Rinck sold 2,000 shares of Hilton Hotels stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $177,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,487.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

