Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 49,572 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 30.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 211,168 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 49,572 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $31,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTXS. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 778.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,531,142 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $135,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,816 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,035,575 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $288,136,000 after buying an additional 814,091 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 1,057.4% in the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 726,715 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $107,379,000 after purchasing an additional 663,926 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,075,665 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $454,922,000 after purchasing an additional 580,208 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,629,287 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $372,176,000 after purchasing an additional 541,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total value of $267,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,883,065.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total transaction of $882,648.04. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,948 shares of company stock worth $5,531,266. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTXS. Barclays raised shares of Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.77.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $135.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.23. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.17 and a 12-month high of $173.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $799.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.08 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 201.80%. Citrix Systems’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

