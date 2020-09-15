Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 1,698 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,305 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.08% of FedEx worth $29,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in FedEx by 212.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,116,047 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $256,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,225 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $10,618,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at about $112,871,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 16.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,173 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $693,412,000 after purchasing an additional 711,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in FedEx by 73.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,112,398 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $134,890,000 after purchasing an additional 472,092 shares in the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FDX opened at $234.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $61.92 billion, a PE ratio of 48.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $203.31 and a 200-day moving average of $148.41. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $88.69 and a 52-week high of $241.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.58.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $17.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 27.37%.

In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,307 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $264,798.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,050.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 10,570 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.58, for a total value of $1,644,480.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,058 shares of company stock worth $7,149,678 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FDX shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on FedEx from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.31.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

