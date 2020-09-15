Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,138,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,195 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.28% of The Western Union worth $24,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in The Western Union by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in The Western Union by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 36,704 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its position in The Western Union by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 13,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in The Western Union by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 70,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in The Western Union by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 12,507 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter.

Get The Western Union alerts:

WU traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.72. The stock had a trading volume of 26,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,813,469. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.38. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $17.39 and a 1 year high of $28.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.85.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.02%.

WU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities raised The Western Union from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on The Western Union from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. lowered The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised The Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Western Union has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.16.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.