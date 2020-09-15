Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $34.44 Million Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 303,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.23% of Quest Diagnostics worth $34,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 333 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 329.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 389 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $114.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.78.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 58,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $6,458,155.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,024,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DGX opened at $112.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 12-month low of $73.02 and a 12-month high of $131.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

