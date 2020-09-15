Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $34.40 Million Stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 26,033 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.08% of Baidu worth $34,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Baidu by 2.9% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Baidu by 22.4% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 3.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,882 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 6.6% in the second quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Baidu by 6.3% during the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 52.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $122.50 on Tuesday. Baidu Inc has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $147.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.62 and a 200-day moving average of $112.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a PE ratio of 82.00, a P/E/G ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

BIDU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Baidu from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. HSBC lifted their price target on Baidu from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

