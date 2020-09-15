Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $32.54 Million Position in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 522,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,527 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $32,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 96,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 10.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,481,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,904,000 after purchasing an additional 332,995 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Xcel Energy by 16.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Xcel Energy by 34.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 99,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $7,116,595.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,795,180.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

XEL opened at $70.14 on Tuesday. Xcel Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $73.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.83.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%.

A number of research firms have commented on XEL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Argus downgraded Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

