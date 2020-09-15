Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $32.28 Million Position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,545 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.10% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $32,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 270.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 63 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 168.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 514.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $478.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.95. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $487.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $466.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $405.29.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $3.00. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 490.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 21.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $442.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $420.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $372.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.79.

In related news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.39, for a total value of $1,205,975.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,084 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,080.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 15,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.06, for a total transaction of $6,975,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,589 shares of company stock worth $34,298,608. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.