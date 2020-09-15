Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $31.99 Million Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 33,202 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.11% of Synopsys worth $31,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 81,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 198,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.79, for a total transaction of $42,137,950.19. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 15,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $3,062,277.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,846,311.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 301,727 shares of company stock valued at $63,512,097. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $208.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.06. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.90 and a 52-week high of $230.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $205.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.46.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $964.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $894.23 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, June 19th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

SNPS has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.64.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

