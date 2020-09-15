Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $29.76 Million Stock Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,598,309 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 135,328 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.07% of UBS Group worth $29,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in UBS Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 10.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 9.4% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 8.4% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 20,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. 29.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UBS Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of UBS Group from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. UBS Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

NYSE:UBS opened at $12.43 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.18 and a 200-day moving average of $10.85. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $13.49. The stock has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 15.29%. On average, equities research analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

Read More: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.