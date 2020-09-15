Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $29.11 Million Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,975 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,025 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.24% of NVR worth $29,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in NVR by 1.8% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 357 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in NVR by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 38 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in NVR by 21.7% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 28 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in NVR by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3,375.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NVR from $3,550.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,650.00.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 2,035 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,900.00, for a total transaction of $7,936,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,135 shares in the company, valued at $12,226,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVR stock opened at $4,147.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.09. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,043.01 and a 1 year high of $4,318.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4,030.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,352.28.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $42.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $42.00 by $0.50. NVR had a return on equity of 33.66% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. As a group, analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 219.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

