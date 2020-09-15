Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $27.36 Million Position in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 297,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,583 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.23% of Extra Space Storage worth $27,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth about $106,201,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,663,000. Aew Capital Management L P bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,727,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,580,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,999,000 after buying an additional 528,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 521.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 434,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,180,000 after acquiring an additional 364,992 shares during the period. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXR stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.37. The company had a trading volume of 548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,177. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.19. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.70 and a 12 month high of $118.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.22.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $279.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.08 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 34.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.77%.

In other news, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 11,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $1,282,002.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,729,320.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.99, for a total value of $9,179,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,642,841.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 110,171 shares of company stock worth $11,872,539. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXR. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.60.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

