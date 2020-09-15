Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 169,824 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,542 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $25,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARP Americas LP grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.6% in the second quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 4,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 1.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in United Rentals by 2.3% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 5,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 0.4% during the second quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 36,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in United Rentals by 5.3% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Shares of NYSE URI traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,548. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $186.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.18. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.38.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.75. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.16% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.74 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current year.

URI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on United Rentals from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded United Rentals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.93.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.