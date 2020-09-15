Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,605 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.08% of American Electric Power worth $31,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 164,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,125,000 after buying an additional 37,268 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 16,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

NYSE AEP opened at $80.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.42. American Electric Power Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.04%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.17.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.