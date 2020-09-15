Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,819 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $34,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 300.0% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,080.0% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 36.0% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 96.2% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $278.67 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $303.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.98.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

