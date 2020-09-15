Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 756,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,578 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $27,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of AFLAC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of AFLAC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AFLAC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of AFLAC by 3,376.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of AFLAC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 66.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AFLAC alerts:

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $611,749.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,712.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.13 per share, for a total transaction of $38,130.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,531.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AFLAC from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of AFLAC from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.89. 10,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,076,509. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.29. AFLAC Incorporated has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $55.07.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.23%.

About AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

Read More: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.