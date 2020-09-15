Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Holdings in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 248,952 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,051 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.15% of Motorola Solutions worth $34,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $3,323,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,080.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 153,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,403,000 after purchasing an additional 140,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 72,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 1,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $278,485.53. Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,054,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,902,336 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

MSI opened at $157.77 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $120.77 and a twelve month high of $187.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.73.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 145.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.41%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.29.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

