Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Stock Position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 602,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 56,029 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.14% of Welltower worth $31,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.6% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 5,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Welltower by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 2.7% in the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 10,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Welltower by 0.6% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 48,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 15.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $60.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Welltower Inc has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $93.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.95.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.44). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 17th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.65%.

WELL has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Welltower from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James cut Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Welltower from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.80.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

