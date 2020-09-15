Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 293,658 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 26,606 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.44% of Hill-Rom worth $32,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRC. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Hill-Rom by 983.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,738,735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $174,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,188 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 2,812.9% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 471,051 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $51,712,000 after buying an additional 454,880 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Hill-Rom by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,246,831 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $136,877,000 after purchasing an additional 258,311 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Hill-Rom by 3,390.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 264,547 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,041,000 after purchasing an additional 256,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hill-Rom by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 567,029 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,043,000 after purchasing an additional 179,930 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Hill-Rom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.71.

Hill-Rom stock opened at $85.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.81 and its 200 day moving average is $101.33. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.29 and a 12-month high of $117.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.59.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.49. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The firm had revenue of $767.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 17.32%.

In other news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 2,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $250,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,930. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

