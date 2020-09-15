Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 11,654 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,072 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,654 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in DexCom were worth $24,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in DexCom by 9.8% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 11,920 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in DexCom during the second quarter worth $2,385,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in DexCom by 37.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,003 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $20,271,000 after buying an additional 13,526 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the second quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in DexCom by 159.2% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,219 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $395.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $385.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.20.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.94, for a total transaction of $2,525,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.37, for a total value of $626,745.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,075,186.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,939 shares of company stock worth $19,178,750. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ DXCM traded up $2.96 on Tuesday, hitting $396.57. 887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,549. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $421.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.56. The company has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.78 and a 1-year high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $451.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.21 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

