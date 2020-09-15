Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 83,330 Shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 754,540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 83,330 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.29% of Seagate Technology worth $36,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the first quarter worth $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Seagate Technology by 48.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 260.1% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 929 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on STX shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Seagate Technology from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Seagate Technology from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

In related news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 16,698 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total value of $797,162.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $47.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Seagate Technology PLC has a twelve month low of $39.02 and a twelve month high of $64.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.27. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 68.62% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 56.89%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

