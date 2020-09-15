Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 6,513 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 380,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,513 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $30,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 12,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 17.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,024 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 4.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 3,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 80.6% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 363 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. 81.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $80.50 on Tuesday. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $60.67 and a 52 week high of $110.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 21.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTRS shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.54.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

