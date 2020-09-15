Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 55,306 Shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 48.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,246 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 55,306 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.07% of Workday worth $31,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 321.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,396 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 9,458 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,067 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 62,888 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after acquiring an additional 34,165 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Workday by 275.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,740,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WDAY. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Workday from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Workday from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Workday from $162.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. OTR Global downgraded Workday to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Workday from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $210.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $198.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.39 billion, a PE ratio of -111.45 and a beta of 1.56. Workday Inc has a 1 year low of $107.75 and a 1 year high of $248.75.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Workday Inc will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.94, for a total value of $36,291,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.14, for a total value of $1,440,545.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 363,613 shares of company stock worth $78,926,696 in the last three months. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

