Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 212,794 Shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 506,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,794 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.15% of Realty Income worth $30,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Realty Income during the second quarter worth $29,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 714.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. 73.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O stock opened at $65.72 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.81. The company has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.86, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.61. Realty Income Corp has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $84.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $414.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.77 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 30.30% and a return on equity of 4.89%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Corp will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a sep 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2335 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.34%.

Several research analysts recently commented on O shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Realty Income from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Realty Income from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Realty Income from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Realty Income from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.23.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

