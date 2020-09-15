Goldcoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $28.00 (GLC)

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 15th. Goldcoin has a market cap of $190,312.73 and $28.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Goldcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. During the last week, Goldcoin has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.58 or 0.00455637 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 47.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000517 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00010953 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000613 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Goldcoin Profile

GLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

Goldcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

