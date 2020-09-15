GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) versus Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) Head-To-Head Contrast

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) and GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Health Insurance Innovations and GoHealth’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Health Insurance Innovations $381.81 million 0.00 $12.99 million $3.53 N/A GoHealth N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Health Insurance Innovations has higher revenue and earnings than GoHealth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.7% of Health Insurance Innovations shares are held by institutional investors. 47.9% of Health Insurance Innovations shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Health Insurance Innovations and GoHealth, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Health Insurance Innovations 0 1 4 0 2.80 GoHealth 0 1 10 0 2.91

Health Insurance Innovations currently has a consensus price target of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of ∞. GoHealth has a consensus price target of $22.78, indicating a potential upside of 77.40%. Given Health Insurance Innovations’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Health Insurance Innovations is more favorable than GoHealth.

Profitability

This table compares Health Insurance Innovations and GoHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Health Insurance Innovations 7.76% 46.13% 9.58% GoHealth N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Health Insurance Innovations beats GoHealth on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Health Insurance Innovations Company Profile

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards. The company offers individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in concert with insurance carriers and discount benefit providers; and markets them to individuals through a network of distributors. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc. operates a health insurance marketplace to enhance access to healthcare in the United States. The company, through its platform, offer various health insurance policies, including Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, Medicare prescription drug plans, and Medicare special needs plans; and individual and family, dental, vision, and other related plans. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

