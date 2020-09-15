Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Shares Gap Down to $9.54

Shares of Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.54, but opened at $9.05. Glen Burnie Bancorp shares last traded at $9.05, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $25.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.94.

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $3.17 million for the quarter.

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including demand savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, holiday club accounts, and certificates of deposit.

