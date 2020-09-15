Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $117.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $90.00.

GPC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Argus increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Genuine Parts has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.25.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $103.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.31, a P/E/G ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.09. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $49.68 and a 1 year high of $108.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.07.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 21.67% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 55.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,827,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 19,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 298,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,100,000 after buying an additional 25,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

