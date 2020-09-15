GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) Short Interest Down 55.3% in August

GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decrease of 55.3% from the August 15th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GENFIT S A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of GENFIT S A/ADR in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of GENFIT S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of GENFIT S A/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of GENFIT S A/ADR from $134.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNFT. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in GENFIT S A/ADR by 63.0% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in GENFIT S A/ADR by 25.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in GENFIT S A/ADR in the second quarter valued at $353,000. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GNFT opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.66. GENFIT S A/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.67. The stock has a market cap of $181.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.68.

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, and autoimmune or fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastro-enterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as in Phase 2 study in patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis.

