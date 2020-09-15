General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC decreased its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,080 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,171,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,660,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,734 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in General Motors by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 100,416,712 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,086,664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,189,518 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 9.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,007,832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $831,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557,442 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in General Motors by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,555,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $801,188,000 after purchasing an additional 23,689,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,179,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $377,147,000 after acquiring an additional 259,438 shares during the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Motors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on General Motors from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on General Motors from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on General Motors from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

GM stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.09. 48,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,666,352. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.62. General Motors has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $38.96. The company has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $1.22. The company had revenue of $16.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

