GameStop (NYSE:GME) Upgraded to Buy by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GameStop (NYSE:GME) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $8.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $7.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GameStop’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of GameStop from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of GameStop from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of GameStop in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of GameStop from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.06.

Get GameStop alerts:

Shares of NYSE GME opened at $6.91 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $450.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.35. GameStop has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $8.45.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $942.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 29.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that GameStop will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GameStop in the 2nd quarter worth $589,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of GameStop in the 1st quarter worth $724,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GameStop in the 1st quarter worth $13,337,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of GameStop in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 10,818 shares in the last quarter.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

Featured Article: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.