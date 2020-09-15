G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report issued on Wednesday, September 9th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.13. KeyCorp also issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

GIII has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays downgraded G-III Apparel Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.70.

G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $14.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.27. G-III Apparel Group has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $34.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.05 million, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.72.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.45. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $297.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIII. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 47.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 496.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

