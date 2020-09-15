FY2022 EPS Estimates for UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR Lifted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:UBSFY)

UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) – KeyCorp increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 10th. KeyCorp analyst T. Parker now expects that the company will earn $0.85 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.83.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Societe Generale downgraded shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UBSFY opened at $17.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.39 and its 200 day moving average is $15.48. UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -870.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR Company Profile

Ubisoft Entertainment SA engages in the production, publishing, and distribution of video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

