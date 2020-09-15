FY2021 EPS Estimates for Zumiez Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Zumiez in a research note issued on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now anticipates that the apparel and footwear maker will earn $2.55 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zumiez’s FY2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.67. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ZUMZ. ValuEngine raised Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Zumiez from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.86.

Shares of ZUMZ opened at $31.08 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.54. Zumiez has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $35.68. The stock has a market cap of $790.40 million, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.71.

In other news, Director Scott Andrew Bailey sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $67,804.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,137.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 18.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Zumiez by 347.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,719 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the 1st quarter worth $163,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Zumiez by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,257 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the 1st quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zumiez by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,060 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

